Helen McCarter, passed away peacefully at her home, January 25, 2020. Born January 10, 1934 in Darien, Missouri to Dale and Alta (White) Dunham, then spending her younger childhood, in St. Louis, MO. After graduating from Salem Missouri High School, she married Donald G. McCarter Sr. "Mac", on October 18, 1952. They sang in a gospel quartet, with her sister Myra and husband Raymond. Also, they enjoyed square dancing, a sight surely to behold, given the difference in their heights. They spent several seasons at the logging camp, of Lenado, near Aspen, CO, with their son, Glenn. Upon returning to Salem, Mac and Helen built two houses, one in town, the second on their farmland, in Doss, MO., raising numerous crops and livestock. Later moving with their four children, to Canon City, CO. Mac and Helen owned and operated Mac's Music Mart from 1968 to 1977. Helen was employed at Developmental Opportunities (now known as Starpoint), for 15 years; served as a PTA president of Washington School; and she and Mac were members of the local CB club. Musical talent runs in the family. She loved listening to her sons' rendition of the song, "Southern Cross", at holiday gatherings; cooked great home-style meals; appreciated the beauty of Colorado's mountains, spending many happy times, at the family get-away, in Else. She enjoyed reading, watching old westerns and soap operas, crocheting, sewing, oil painting, and ceramics; her green thumb was evident with her abundant houseplants. She loved her furry companions, keeping her company in her later years. Helen is survived by children, Glenn (Kristy) McCarter of Canon City, Dan (Lisa) McCarter of Florence, Dale (Lolly) McCarter of Canon City, and Jacob McCarter of Canon City; grandchildren, Megan McCarter of Canon City, Jeremy Dundore of CA, Jordan Dennis of CA, Alexis (Andrew) Weaver of Florence, Ethan (Katelyn) McCarter of Canon City; Tyrell, Beau, Shyann of Canon City; great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Lincoln Weaver; sister, Myra Schafer of Cuba, MO. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don "Mac" McCarter in February 2005, after 53 years of marriage; and daughter, Penny McCarter, in June 2007. Viewing at Holt Funeral Home, 6-8PM. Thursday, January 30, 2020. A funeral service will be at 2PM Friday, January 31, 2020, Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave. Burial will follow at Mountain Vale Memorial Gardens. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 29, 2020