|
|
Lloyd Allen Hill, aka "Big Red" of Cotopaxi, CO went home to be with his mother for her birthday, March 9, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. He was born February 14, 1942 to William and Mary Hill of Missouri. He was an only child. Allen served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. He is survived by his children, Della Hill of Missouri, Bryan Hill & family of Vernon, Missouri; adopted sons and daughters and their families, Ron Hill, Rick Hill, & Julie Burns all of Carthage, Missouri; lifelong friend and companion, Evelyn Fay Hardy of Cotopaxi, Colorado; extended family, Brent & Emily Stinnett & family of Buena Vista, Colorado, Greg & Debbie Wolz & family of Wattsburg, Pennsylvania, Jim & Karen Adams & family of Gladstone, Missouri; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Hill; and son Lloyd Allen Hill Jr. Viewing, 12- 1PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Holt Chapel of the Garden, Canon City, CO. Funeral Service, 1PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Holt Chapel of the Garden followed by interment at Mountain Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, Canon City, CO. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2020