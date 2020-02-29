|
|
Howard (Howie) John Burton was born July 6, 1951 in Redwood City, CA and went home to the Lord on Feb. 16, 2020 in Wichita, KS at age 68. He married his bride Nancie Jean Roechel on Feb. 14, 1970 in Los Angeles, CA. Together, they moved to Colorado Springs and Penrose, CO where they raised four children. Howard enjoyed fixing things, watching football, and playing the dulcimer. He also loved hiking, camping, and riding his trike motorcycle through the mountains of Colorado. He loved to see the aspen leaves change color in the fall. Rowdy at heart, Howard was generous, kind, and chased after the Lord. His smile, hugs, and laughter will be deeply missed. As a prison Chaplin who ministered to the lost, he and Nancie reached those who weren't easy to love throughout Colorado and Wichita, KS. Together, they brought many to Christ. He was a member of Sunnyside Christian Church in Colo Springs, CO and later moved to Wichita, KS to be near family. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Alice (Correa) Burton. His legacy lives on through his wife of fifty years Nancie Burton of Wichita, KS, daughters Sydel Burton of Wichita, KS, and Joy (Jeff) Syme of Colo Springs, CO, sons Howard (Abigail) Burton II and Cory Burton of Canon City, CO, thirteen grandchildren, his brothers Ronald Johnson of Tuscon, AZ and Peter (Muriel) Johnson of El Dorado, CA, his sister Jan Burton, best friend John (Kathryn) Gooseman of Orange County, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A gathering will be held to remember the life of Howard Burton at Riverwalk Church of Christ at 225 N. Waco Ave in Wichita, KS on March 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. and at Sunnyside Christian Church at 2025 N. Murray Blvd in Colo. Springs, CO on March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Cremation was through Core Cremations in Wichita, KS.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 29, 2020