1/1
Howard Maggard
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Eugene Maggard, of Cañon City, Colorado left this Earth peacefully November 15, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 25, 1945 to Ed and Lucy (Horne) Maggard in Quinlan, Oklahoma. Howard had a prominent career with Western Forge that lasted over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to camp, hunt, play poker and ride his ATV and motorcycles with his close band of friends. Howard is survived by his two sons, Jody (Shari) and Greg (Kristi); the mother of his children, Janice Cross (Maggard); brother, Marvin (Ruby); four grandchildren, Jory, Sierra (Brian), Jana and Grady. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Laut. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Fremont Regional Hospice and caregivers Cora, Victoria and Dorcas for the wonderful care they provided to Howard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Howard's name to the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota, www.donate.crazyhorsememorial.org, the St. Labre Indian School in Montana, www.stlabre.org/ways-to-give, both of which Howard was a long time member and supporter, or to the local hospice organization of your choice. Visitation, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th St., Cañon City. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, Mountain Vale Memorial Park, 1700 Chestnut St., Cañon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mountain Vale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilson-Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved