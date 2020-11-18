Howard Eugene Maggard, of Cañon City, Colorado left this Earth peacefully November 15, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 25, 1945 to Ed and Lucy (Horne) Maggard in Quinlan, Oklahoma. Howard had a prominent career with Western Forge that lasted over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to camp, hunt, play poker and ride his ATV and motorcycles with his close band of friends. Howard is survived by his two sons, Jody (Shari) and Greg (Kristi); the mother of his children, Janice Cross (Maggard); brother, Marvin (Ruby); four grandchildren, Jory, Sierra (Brian), Jana and Grady. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Laut. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Fremont Regional Hospice and caregivers Cora, Victoria and Dorcas for the wonderful care they provided to Howard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Howard's name to the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota, www.donate.crazyhorsememorial.org, the St. Labre Indian School in Montana, www.stlabre.org/ways-to-give, both of which Howard was a long time member and supporter, or to the local hospice organization of your choice. Visitation, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th St., Cañon City. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, Mountain Vale Memorial Park, 1700 Chestnut St., Cañon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

