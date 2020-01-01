|
|
Hugh Chalmers, 85, died December 29, 2019, surrounded by his wife and all six of his children, following a brief illness. Hugh was born February 11, 1934, in High River, Alberta, Canada, to Bertram Chalmers and Grace (McVannel) Chalmers, and was the youngest of five children. Hugh married Roxana (Wheaton) Chalmers October 28, 1955. Hugh and Roxana's six children were born in Alberta: Deborah (Robert) Freerksen; Jean Chalmers; Catherine (Patrick) Flynn; Treacy Chalmers; Steven (Misty Swan) Chalmers; and Brent Chalmers. Hugh had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Michelle (Tim) Graham; David Freerksen; Grace Flynn; and Anna Flynn; and Aiden Graham and Finley Graham, who shares a birthdate with his great grandfather. In addition to his wife and children, Hugh is survived by many nieces and nephews in the Calgary, Alberta area. Hugh and Roxana lived in Calgary, Alberta, for 6 years, and then moved their family to Edmonton, Alberta for 5 years before moving to the Portland, Oregon area in August 1970. Hugh spent many years of his career working in the waste water treatment industry. In 1973, Hugh's company transferred him to Colorado and Hugh called the state home for the remainder of his life. In 1979, Hugh and Roxana opened their business, Sedalia Hardware and Yard Supplies, in Sedalia, Colorado. The couple ran the business for the next 21 years. They grew and transitioned the enterprise to a storage lot for RVs and vehicles in 1982. Roxana ran the hardware and RV enterprises, while Hugh returned to his experience in waste water treatment and established Chalmers Controls, an independent distribution company that he ran until the couple retired. Hugh was a gifted businessman, entrepreneur, mechanic, and carpenter. His family has treasured the products of his carpentry skills in the form of tables, bookshelves, stools, bedside stands, and a unique iPad holder. Throughout their married life, Hugh and Roxana enjoyed road trips and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. The couple also traveled to France and Ireland. In his later years, Hugh stayed connected with his family and the world through his cell phone and iPad, reading newspapers, magazines, and novels, and following his family's travels. Hugh and Roxana retired in 2000 and moved to Cañon City, Colorado. The couple built a beautiful retirement home near Royal Gorge. At Hugh's request, only a family memorial gathering is scheduled.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 1, 2020