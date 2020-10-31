1/1
Ila Javernick
1936 - 2020
Ila Marie Javernick was born April 5, 1936 in Eads, Colorado. She married Stan Javernick on March 7, 1954 in Cañon City. Ila loved camping, being outdoors, traveling and sewing. Her passion was spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Bingo and always liked going to her grandkids' sporting events. Ila helped with funeral dinners at St. Michael Catholic Church for many years. Ila was very special to so many people. She took time to care for others in their time of need, always putting everyone else's needs before her own. She is survived by her husband, Stan Javernick; sons, Stan (Pam) Javernick II, Steve Javernick; nine grandchildren, Stan (Nicole) Javernick III, Beau (Jenna) Javernick, Kenzie (Ben) Hand, Rossi Javernick, Corey (Ryan) Truesdell, Jared (Val) Javernick, Jocelyn Javernick, Lauren Javernick, Luke (Tiffany) Javernick; two step-grandchildren, Jay (Corinne) Miller, Abbey (Landon) Miller; 10 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Leota (Wayne) Rhoades and Myra Hainer. Ila was preceded in death by her son, Larry Javernick and his wife, Wendy Javernick; brother, Vic Hainer and parents, Vic and Myra Hainer. Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, St. Michael Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow, Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
