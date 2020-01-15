Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Canon City, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Atencio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Atencio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Atencio Obituary
Irene J. Atencio, 95, went to be with her Lord on the evening of Friday, January 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Calcite, CO to Tony and Mary Maestas on October 5, 1924. She married Ralph Atencio on April 26, 1942. They moved to Canon City, added on to a two room house and raised their eight children. She had many occupations but first and foremost she was a caregiver to all that crossed her path. She was a homemaker, our dad's bookkeeper and she worked for the New Method Laundry over 25 years. Her passion was her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a breast cancer survivor and a member of St. Michael Church. She enjoyed yard work or maybe she just hated weeds. Either way she liked being outside. She also enjoyed cooking for others. There was always good food to eat and fresh tortillas at the table. She could always make you smile but mostly she cared for all of us and kept us in her prayers every day. She is survived by her children, Ken (Sandy), Lloyd (Vangie), Donald (Cinda), Jerry, Ron (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Debbie (Richard) Atencio; brother, William Maestas; brother-in-law, Chuck (Rachel) Atencio; sister-in-law, Carmel Hamilton; 53 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and close friends, Rhoda Brady and Monica Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters and two brothers; three children, Fancis Lynnette, Johnny, Richard; and three grandchildren. Thank you to Frontier Home & Health, Krystal Avila and Mary Manchester from St. Michael for providing healthcare and meeting mom's spiritual needs. Rosary, 6PM Thursday, January 16, 2020, St. Michael Catholic Church, Memorial Mass, 11AM Friday, January 17, 2020, St. Michael Catholic Church, Canon City, CO 81212. Services entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -