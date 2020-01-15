|
|
Irene J. Atencio, 95, went to be with her Lord on the evening of Friday, January 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Calcite, CO to Tony and Mary Maestas on October 5, 1924. She married Ralph Atencio on April 26, 1942. They moved to Canon City, added on to a two room house and raised their eight children. She had many occupations but first and foremost she was a caregiver to all that crossed her path. She was a homemaker, our dad's bookkeeper and she worked for the New Method Laundry over 25 years. Her passion was her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a breast cancer survivor and a member of St. Michael Church. She enjoyed yard work or maybe she just hated weeds. Either way she liked being outside. She also enjoyed cooking for others. There was always good food to eat and fresh tortillas at the table. She could always make you smile but mostly she cared for all of us and kept us in her prayers every day. She is survived by her children, Ken (Sandy), Lloyd (Vangie), Donald (Cinda), Jerry, Ron (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Debbie (Richard) Atencio; brother, William Maestas; brother-in-law, Chuck (Rachel) Atencio; sister-in-law, Carmel Hamilton; 53 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and close friends, Rhoda Brady and Monica Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters and two brothers; three children, Fancis Lynnette, Johnny, Richard; and three grandchildren. Thank you to Frontier Home & Health, Krystal Avila and Mary Manchester from St. Michael for providing healthcare and meeting mom's spiritual needs. Rosary, 6PM Thursday, January 16, 2020, St. Michael Catholic Church, Memorial Mass, 11AM Friday, January 17, 2020, St. Michael Catholic Church, Canon City, CO 81212. Services entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2020