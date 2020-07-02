Irene C. Dierks was the first of identical twin girls born on a cold, wintry morning, March 2, 1920. She and her twin, weighing approximately 3 pounds each and not expected to survive, were born on the family farm to Calvin and Mae Crouse in Harrison County, Cainsville, Missouri. Her family included two older sisters, Anna Blanche and Margaret Hortense and a younger brother, Willard Warren. Irene, her twin and her two older sisters had two musically-talented aunts who taught them to harmonize and play several musical instruments. The sisters, who entertained every Saturday night in the town square, were invited by a radio station in Shenandoah, Iowa to do live music on radio. When the two older sisters left the foursome to get married, Irene and her twin continued with their music career and, at only 14 years of age, were able to send enough money home to sustain their father's farm during the Great Depression. Irene and her twin eventually contracted with KMBC radio in Kansas City and, through a radio naming contest, became known as "Kit and Kay". They performed two shows a day and were regulars on The Brush Creek Follies in Kansas City, which was a precursor to the Grand Old Opry in Nashville. In 1941, at a singing engagement in Rockport, MO, Irene met the love of her life, Eugene H. Dierks (Gene), a local businessman. Gene was often in Kansas City to visit family which provided the opportunity for him to see Irene, and they had their first date on Christmas Eve; they were married on May 6, 1942, five months later. Irene resigned from her singing career and moved to Rockport where she and Gene started their family. Seven years after their marriage, Irene moved with Gene and their five children to Canon City, CO, where they bought a lumber and hardware business. During their first few years in Canon City, they added two children to the family. Irene eventually went to work with Gene in his lumber business where she became an excellent bookkeeper and an expert in painting and home decorating. Irene taught her children to sing three-part harmony and to play the ukulele. The favorite family past time was going on Sunday drives, singing along their way through the Colorado mountains, and taking along a picnic of fried chicken, homemade potato salad and baked beans. Irene became interested in raising Shetland ponies, and soon became an active 4-H leader. She was also active in their Catholic church and she participated in many other civic organizations in the Canon City area. After Gene's death in 1970, Irene found it difficult to live alone in their Colorado home with so many memories. She moved back to the Kansas City area in 1971 to be near her twin sister. This past March, her children, extended family and friends celebrated her 100th birthday with all but one grandchild and all but four great-grandchildren present. She was in very good health until just recently. Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, her brother, husband, and oldest son, Eugene H. Dierks, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Stephen Roger (Barb) Dierks, and Harry Lawrence (Gladys) Dierks, and four daughters, Katherine Irene (Ralph) Kunselman, Mary Joanne Schutte, Jacqueline Jean Dierks, and Deborah Ann (Robert) Montgomery. Irene also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, Dirk Kunselman, Kristi Elliott, KaRene Oliver, Steve Schutte, Gena Benson, Tricia Schuler, Keith Schutte, Kitty Toepfer, Herb Dierks III, Joe Dierks, Andrew Dierks, and Becky Degn, Michael Dierks, Kayla Paez, Jared Dierks, Brian Dierks, Michele Steiner, Christy Stoffer, Megan Williams, Stephanie Edwards, and Robert Montgomery, Jr. She is also survived by 56 great-grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 with a Rosary at 1:30 p.m. prior to Mass; burial in Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to the following in Irene's name: St. Thomas More Parish; Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, MO 64433; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101; Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138; City Union Mission, P.O. Box 270107, Kansas City, MO 64127.