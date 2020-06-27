Irene B. Stearns, 88, of Wetmore, passed away June 23, 2020 in Canon City. She was born January 20, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Lawrence and Margaret (Gagen) Beard. Irene was a member of the homemakers club in Wetmore for many years and enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery and crafts. She was an exceptional cook who loved preparing meals for her family. Irene enjoyed spending time in her yard and gardening. She loved caring for young children and worked in a church school as a volunteer, assisting students. Irene is survived by her children, Joseph Breece and Margaret Rose Hidlebaugh; seven grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Spaar, Eileen Dake; numerous extended family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and two husbands. Due to restrictions of Covid-19, funeral service with limited attendance will be live-streamed on YouTube at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29 with interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery, in Wetmore. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Florence Historic Funeral Home. Online condolences @ www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

