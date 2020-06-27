Irene Stearns
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene B. Stearns, 88, of Wetmore, passed away June 23, 2020 in Canon City. She was born January 20, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Lawrence and Margaret (Gagen) Beard. Irene was a member of the homemakers club in Wetmore for many years and enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery and crafts. She was an exceptional cook who loved preparing meals for her family. Irene enjoyed spending time in her yard and gardening. She loved caring for young children and worked in a church school as a volunteer, assisting students. Irene is survived by her children, Joseph Breece and Margaret Rose Hidlebaugh; seven grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Spaar, Eileen Dake; numerous extended family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and two husbands. Due to restrictions of Covid-19, funeral service with limited attendance will be live-streamed on YouTube at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29 with interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery, in Wetmore. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Florence Historic Funeral Home. Online condolences @ www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Florence Historic Funeral Home
120 North Pikes Peak
Florence, CO 81226
(719) 784-6389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved