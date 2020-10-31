Isaiah Ethan Babcock, 16, was born in Canon City, CO on April 5, 2004. He is the son of Samuel and Crystal Babcock. He fought a hard battle with Juvenile Huntington's Disease. On October 22, he went to sleep only to wake up with NEVER having pain or illness again. He went to Washington Elementary School. While there he enjoyed making and playing with friends along with learning. He also liked to do different fundraisers with his siblings. He really enjoyed doing a science project with his brother, Aaron and teaching other people about Bearded Dragons. Isaiah always had a smile on his face and a HUGE bear hug for everyone. He didn't care if you wanted a hug or not, you were going to get one! One of the many things he enjoyed doing with his siblings and mom was going out in the community and making people smile. Whether it was thanking a veteran for their service or just a random act of kindness. He had the BIGGEST heart and never wanted to see anyone sad. He loved his painted rocks that he would get from 4 Mile Cinema, his motorcycle ride up Skyline Drive with Sidewinders, getting to go on his Make-A-Wish trip to go meet Spiderman and Free Willy, eating pancakes at Mr. Ed's, and eating donuts. In Isaiah's last few months he liked going to shippers ceremonies, going for drives, he thought the turns and round abouts were the BEST! We can't leave out spending time with loved ones and playing a mean Tic Tac Toe, Uno, Connect 4, and Bop-it. Isaiah and his niece Addison would lay on the floor chatting about, only they know what and playing. He is survived by his mother Crystal (Lewsader) Babcock; siblings, Armand Lovato, Brittany Babcock, Kelsey Santos, Aaron Babcock, Nathan Brandt, Evan Brandt, Darren Brandt, Lilly Brandt; Grandpa Dale Lewsader; Uncle Derrick (Rebekah) Lewsader; two nephews Samuel and Gustav Lovato and one niece Addison Babcock. Isaiah is reuniting with his father Samuel Babcock, Uncle Tony, Grandma Sandy, Granny and other loved ones in Heaven! When you think of Isaiah, I would hope he is remembered for his smile, bear hugs, and the unconditional love he had for everyone. In lieu of flowers please donate to Make-A-Wish Colorado 7951 E. Maplewood Ave. #126 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 or Give Kids The World 210 S. Bass Rd. Kissimee, FL 34746. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

