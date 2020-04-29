|
Coleen Cavaliere, age 86, of Florence passed away on April 26, 2020 in Florence, Colorado. Coleen was born on July 28, 1933 in Sanford, Colorado, a daughter of the late William Bryant Clark and Bernice Evelyn Westbrook. Coleen married Peter Patrick Cavaliere on June 21, 1953 in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Coleen worked as a telephone operator for 30 years. Shortly before retiring she and Pete moved to Florence, Colorado and she completed her time as an operator in Pueblo, Colorado. Over the next several years she served so many organizations through her volunteer work. She served as a volunteer for many years at the Colorado State Fair as a telephone operator. Coleen volunteered her time during elections, running poll sights and counting ballots. She also volunteered for the Florence Senior Center in conjunction with Meals on Wheels, ensuring the elderly had meals and activities to participate in. She helped raise money for the center to keep it up and running for the community of Florence. She even coordinated for each of the Meals on Wheels recipients to have a Christmas gift each year. She spent time volunteering at St. Joseph Manor, as well as, the memory care center where she spent the last year of her life. Coleen gave so much of herself to serve others, always looking out for those in need and offering her time, expertise and love. She was a member of the 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her family and spending time with them, gardening, being outside in her yard and her beloved dog, Lacy. Coleen was willing to help anyone who needed her and will be missed by her family and friends greatly. She is survived by four children; Shana (Jack) Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO. Roberta (Dan) Nicoud, of Victoria, BC, Canada, Rebecca (Andy) McMinn and Keith Cavaliere both of Florence, CO.; eleven grandchildren Jeff (Keri) Peterson, Shelley (Art) Ruiz, Mark (Michelle) Peterson, Steven McGuinn, Amanda (Brian Dole) McGuinn, Michael Nicoud, Simon (Laurie) Nicoud, Kristie (Rocco) Meconi, Jennifer (Jeremy) Reeves, Randi (Josh) Esquibel, Peter Alan Cavaliere; eighteen great- grandchildren, Josh Peterson, Daniel and Michael Lennox, Macey, Halle and Dominic Ruiz, Walker and Wyatt Peterson, Zachary, Madelyn and Mason McGuinn, Caitlyn and Tori Kammerer, Rylie and Rocky Meconi, Bentley Reeves, Anthony and J.J. Esquibel. Coleen had six sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her sisters Wilma Clark, Marlene (Bennie) Martinez, Marna (Lowell) Unruh and her close cousin Paula Kulwicki. Coleen will be buried next to Pete, her beloved husband of 49 years, at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence, Colorado. The family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund or to the . The family would like to thank Forgetmenot Memory Care, Frontier Hospice and Sangre De Cristo Hospice for the loving care and support you gave our Mother and our family. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 29, 2020