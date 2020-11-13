Jackie was born in Canon City to Fletcher and Margaret Madison in the old hospital on the corner of Greenwood Avenue and 5th Street. She lived most of her life in Canon. She met her future husband, Robert in 1943 when she and a friend rode their bikes to the dairy where he was working. They became close friends quickly and she corresponded with him during his time in the service during World War II. They married on April 6, 1947 and shared nearly 69 years together before Bob's passing in March of 2016. Jackie remained at home following Bob's death but had someone with her 24/7, due to her failing health. Jackie and Robert shared the same interests over the years. They went camping, hiking, and skied together for many years. After Bob's retirement, they traveled the country in their motor home. Both loved gardening and made their property so attractive that when they sold their home on Franklin Ave., more people came because they wanted to see the back garden after years of being impressed with the beauty of the front. They bought their home in 1952 and over the years added rooms and remodeled several times. It was always done together. All of their diligence was passed on to their daughters who share many of their parents' interests and all of their self-discipline. Jackie leaves four daughters, Beverly (Fred) Quick, Susan (Gerald) Ray, Linda (Terry) Barragree, Sandy (Mark) LaGree; grandchildren, Samantha (Kenny), Roberta (Clay) Perry, Nichole (Billy) Vidmar, Stephen, Robert and David Ray, Abigail (Aaron) Wolfe, Levi (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Jessica (J.T.) Scanga, Justin and Max, Evan Perry, MacKenzie (Luke) Baker, Layne and Jacob Carpenter, Madison, Grace, Lia, Landon, Lani (Grant) Simmons, Reegan, Myla; and two great-great-grandchildren, Logan and Gordan. She was preceded in death by her father, "Fletch" and mother, "Dody". What else can we say? She has left us with a lot of good memories. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

