|
|
James F. Morrissey, age 90, passed away on June 5, 2019 at his home in Cañon City, Colorado surrounded by his wife Marjorie and his son, Mike.
Marjorie C. Morrissey, age 88, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at her assisted living apartment in Aurora, Colorado surrounded by her son, Mike and private care nurses.
Jim died of complications from prostate cancer and Marjorie died of a broken heart after 68 years of marriage. The two met on the Rodeo Cowboy Association circuit in S. Dakota in 1949 and were married in Middletown, Ohio in 1951.
They were loving and supporting parents to their only son, Mike. Dependable and dedicated friends to many and true lovers of life. The 5 months between the dates of their passings were the longest period of time that these two had been apart since 1950. They are together again as it should be.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2019