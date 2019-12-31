|
James William Baker "Jim" passed away on December 27, 2019, in Canon City, Colorado, following a brief battle with cancer. Jim was born in Hollywood, Florida on July 10, 1943 to Virginia Margarite Fritts and Robert Wellington Baker. Young Jim suffered respiratory challenges due to the humid climate in Florida, so the Baker family moved to Colorado in 1950. Jim grew up in Cokedale, where he attended elementary school and explored the beautiful landscapes of southern Colorado. He went to Trinidad State Junior College prior to enrolling at Colorado State in Fort Collins for a year before joining the Navy. In May of 1967, on his way to a blind date, Jim instead met Renee Adele MacDermott in Trinidad. It was love at first sight. Setting off on a rebellious motorcycle ride, their 52-year romance began. On November 30, 1968, as the day transitioned from rain to snow, Jim and Renee were married at the Christ Episcopal Church in Oberlin, Ohio. In the Navy Jim was a West Coast Sailor and attended school in San Diego to be a radio man. He spent some time at Cape Canaveral before being transferred to Connecticut to study to serve on a submarine. Ultimately Jim and Renee lived in Boston while Jim completed his last active duty station on a destroyer based at the Boston Naval Shipyard. The happy couple moved back to Colorado in February 1971 and Jim worked for a local radio station, KCRT, in Trinidad. Jim and Renee soon moved to Canon City where Jim continued to work for KRLN as a radio announcer, DJ, and a member of the sales management team. Jim and Renee were pleased to welcome their first-born son Edward Anthony Baker in April of 1975. Their daughter Heather Suzanne would follow in July of 1977, with another daughter Erin Kathleen in May of 1982. During his years in Canon City Jim pursued a multitude of careers and hobbies. He mastered local real estate as an agent, worked the aisles of Ace Hardware as a helpful hardware man, and delivered flowers for Touch of Love florist. Jim was a skilled fisherman, an avid student of the guitar, an excellent cook and a steady shot. He was a member of the Lions Club, and the Prospector Club offshoot of the Chamber of Commerce. Jim was also a founding member of the Canon City Walker Association and a member of City Council for 6 years. Jim always enjoyed having pets, hiking the local hills, and listening to music of all kinds. In more recent years, Jim turned his attentions to the stars and was an expert at counting shooting stars in the early morning hours. He also attended multiple Rockies games each season with his son and family. Jim is survived by his loving wife Renee Adele Baker, son Edward Anthony Baker and wife Stephaney, daughters Heather Suzanne Baker and Erin Kathleen Baker, grand-daughters Taryn Kenna Powers and Elle Elizabeth Powers, his sister Carol A. Wheeler and her husband Stephen Wheeler. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and his best friend Denny Bushman (Wife Pat Bushman). Jim will be deeply missed, and the family would especially like to thank the caring staff on the oncology floor at Parkview Medical Center for the excellent care he received. Your kindness to Jim and the entire family will always be so appreciated. A memorial service will begin at 2PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Christ Episcopal Church in Canon City, CO to celebrate and honor Jim's life. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2019