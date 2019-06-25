|
James Lee Blankenship II, beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend, passed away June 14, 2019 at the TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont. He was 52. Jim was born July 30, 1966 in Sacramento, CA to James Lee and Josephine (Rubio Lopez) Blankenship. After time in Tennessee and Florida, he moved with his family to Canon City, CO where he grew up and graduated from Canon City high school. Jim graduated from Colorado State University in 1988 with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. On August 3, 1996 he married Jennifer Hamilton in Boulder, CO. Living in Louisville, CO, they were blessed with three children. He loved being a father and he loved spending time with his children, whether is was at the pool or on the ski slope and every place in between. He tried to attend every performance, sporting event, or school activity that he could. He was so proud of them all and was often heard bragging about their accomplishments. Jim had a 30 plus year career as a civil engineer, consulting on many projects near and far. Starting his own firm, JLB Civil, nearly 20 years ago, Jim had an excellent reputation for providing high quality engineering services and was highly regarded by all that knew and worked with him. During this time, he also served at the town engineer for the Town of Lyons. Jim was recognized by the American Public Works Association, Colorado Chapter, in 2010 for his engineering and construction management services for the Town of Lyons Main Street Project, and again in 2017 as the Professional Manager of the Year for his services to the Town of Lyons flood recovery and restoration. Jim loved mountain biking, skiing, hiking and anything that allowed him to spend time outdoors. He was preceded in death by his mother. Jim will be dearly missed by his wife Jennifer and their three children Benjamin, Andrew & Owen; father Jim Blankenship; brother Dan Blankenship & wife Cindy; in-laws Anita Hamilton, Amy Keith & husband Darrin, Russell Hamilton, Wally Hamilton & wife Sherri; nephews and nieces Curtis Blankenship & wife Hannah, Eric Blankenship, Samuel Keith, Spencer Keith, Emily Hamilton, & Corwin Hamilton. Jim also leaves behind a great circle of friends that he loved as family, a family too numerous to name.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 25, 2019