James Brocious

James "Jim" Brocious passed away unexpectedly at his home the evening of June 1, 2020. He was born November 18, 1964 to Clifford and Linda (Hoffman) Brocious in Brookville, PA. Jim married Carlette Erickson, the love of his life. They initially worked together at Elk County Regional Medical Center where Jim was a paramedic and Carlette was a nurse. They worked in Pennsylvania for several years and then they soon moved to Pueblo, CO where he had accepted a position with Parkview Hospital's Cath Lab. It wasn't long before Jim fell in love with Fremont County and they soon moved to Penrose. Over his working career, Jim spent time employed at Fort Carson as an electrician and then at St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City where he was the senior mechanic at the time of his passing. He loved to hunt, grill out but most of all he loved to give his children and grandchildren a hard time and make them laugh and avoid having his picture taken. While he loved Colorado, Jim was a life-long fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Carlette, mother Linda Gleeson, children Victoria (Robert) Ward, Aimee Brocious, Theresa (Ed) Ward, Bryce (Stephanie) Erickson, Kristofer (Kathy) Brocious, Katie (Adam) Messer, Karleigh (Russell) Purcell, grandchildren: Courtney & Christian Ward; Paige and Madison Nicklas; Eleace Erickson, Ariel (Drake) Whitcraft, and Amiri Erickson; Rian and Roman Brocious; Emalynn, Brianna, and Lincoln Messer; Bowen, Colton, and Gunner Purcell; great-grandchildren Joey Bloothoofd, Oliver Leighty, Antonio Erickson, Braxton and Brayleigh Whitcraft and brothers Mark (Nagisa) Brocious and Eric Brocious. He is preceded in death by his father, daughter Lindsey Allen, and grandchildren Hunter and Alex Messer. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home, online condolences at harwoodfunerals.com.

