James Brocious
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Brocious passed away unexpectedly at his home the evening of June 1, 2020. He was born November 18, 1964 to Clifford and Linda (Hoffman) Brocious in Brookville, PA. Jim married Carlette Erickson, the love of his life. They initially worked together at Elk County Regional Medical Center where Jim was a paramedic and Carlette was a nurse. They worked in Pennsylvania for several years and then they soon moved to Pueblo, CO where he had accepted a position with Parkview Hospital's Cath Lab. It wasn't long before Jim fell in love with Fremont County and they soon moved to Penrose. Over his working career, Jim spent time employed at Fort Carson as an electrician and then at St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City where he was the senior mechanic at the time of his passing. He loved to hunt, grill out but most of all he loved to give his children and grandchildren a hard time and make them laugh and avoid having his picture taken. While he loved Colorado, Jim was a life-long fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Carlette, mother Linda Gleeson, children Victoria (Robert) Ward, Aimee Brocious, Theresa (Ed) Ward, Bryce (Stephanie) Erickson, Kristofer (Kathy) Brocious, Katie (Adam) Messer, Karleigh (Russell) Purcell, grandchildren: Courtney & Christian Ward; Paige and Madison Nicklas; Eleace Erickson, Ariel (Drake) Whitcraft, and Amiri Erickson; Rian and Roman Brocious; Emalynn, Brianna, and Lincoln Messer; Bowen, Colton, and Gunner Purcell; great-grandchildren Joey Bloothoofd, Oliver Leighty, Antonio Erickson, Braxton and Brayleigh Whitcraft and brothers Mark (Nagisa) Brocious and Eric Brocious. He is preceded in death by his father, daughter Lindsey Allen, and grandchildren Hunter and Alex Messer. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home, online condolences at harwoodfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Funeral Home
516 N 10Th St
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 458-1552
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Carlette,
I am so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I am praying for strength for you and family. May your favorite memories comfort you.
With love,
Telena (Jones) Brox
Telena Brox
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved