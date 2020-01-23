Home

James E. Miller (Jim), 63, of Fountain, CO, went to meet the Lord Friday, January 3, 2020. Jim was born October 8, 1956 in Pueblo, CO, to Patricia (Pat) Gore and James L. Miller. Jim graduated from Florence High School in 1974. Jim helped his mother raise his younger brothers and sisters. He served in the Navy for a short time and was a mechanic by trade. Jim is survived by his mother, Pat Washburn of Canon City; son, Ryan (Winter) Miller of Canon City; daughter, Jamie Miller of Fountain, CO'; brothers, Robbie (Tina) of Hubert, North Carolina, Wade and Chuck Miller of Canon City; sisters, Tina (Stoney) Adams of Canon City, Ginny (Terry) Boettler of Coal Creek, Ann (Larry) Nix of Canon City; several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James L. Miller; grandparents; and wife, Marsha Miller.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 23, 2020
