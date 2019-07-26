|
|
James "Jim" L. Gierhart, 91, of Canon City passed away July 19, 2019. He was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on November 22, 1927 to William and Georgia (Waffle) Gierhart. Jim and his family moved to Penrose, CO when he was very young and lived in Fremont County his entire life. He was an Honorably Discharged Veteran. A fun note and accomplishment that Jim was proud of was that in 1950 he ran the Rocky Mountain Pack Burro Race from Leadville to Fairplay over Mosquito Pass and finished in 2nd place then went on to win the race in 1952. Jim was a hard worker his entire life working as a Livestock Trader who specialized in horses. He was one that was truly gifted with the ability to understand the animals he worked with. In later years he could be found down at Burger King having some breakfast and coffee with "the crew" and he enjoyed going to the VFW for Sunday breakfast. He is survived by his children, Morris (Terry) Gierhart, Charlin Steil, Ron Gierhart, Kenny Gierhart; grandchildren, Shanna (Mitch) Patterson, Dawn (Jake) Domer, J.T. Gierhart, Preston Steil, Roy Gierhart, Kari Gierhart, Taylor Gierhart, Brittany Gierhart, Brook Gierhart; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and grandson, Damien Steil. At his request there will be no services. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 26, 2019