James H. (Jimmy) Gillis passed away September 14, 2019 in Canon City, CO. He was born January 16, 1940 in Faribault, Minnesota. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Gillis, his children, Deborah (Randy) Wills, Karen Gillis, Diane Eaton, Robert Gillis, Adam Gillis, his four grandchildren Diana (Ryan) Ludwig, Karee (James) Watzka, Kaley Eaton, Gary Eaton, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous cousin, nephews and, friends. His brother Harold Gillis of Las Vegas and sister Marlene Morris of Albuquerque. Jimmy was a Journeyman Mason for 42 years. He loved rebuilding old cars and hunting. He was proceeded in death by brothers, Donald Gillis of Gillette, WY and Leonard Gillis, Jr. of Cañon City. Services were held, September 21st at Saint Michael's Catholic Church and he was laid to rest at Mount Vail Cemetery in Canon City.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 25, 2019