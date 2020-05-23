James (Jim) passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home in Gilbert, AZ with his loving wife Leonora and daughter Pam at his side. Jim was born November 24,1925 in Omaha, NE to Willis J. and Clara Hubbard. At age four his family moved to a farm near Newman Grove in Boone County, NE where they farmed 400 acres. He worked along with his father at a young age driving a tractor and on a thrashing crew, and later farmed 80 acres of corn on his own. Jim graduated from Albion High School and enlisted in the Army at age 18. After service he attended Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE, then returned to farming. He and his family then farmed in the Springfield area for many years. After farming Jim started a career in farm management, then real estate sales, residential land development and building houses. Jim moved to Denver in 1969 and continued designing and building homes. He married Leonora Steeve in 1977. They lived in Denver and later in Colorado Springs. In 1993 they moved to Cañon City, where he restored an old farm house and an old vineyard property, bringing both back to life. Most of his grapes were sold to the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey and included in the first bottling of Wild Cañon Harvest. Both Jim and Leonora were active members of the United Presbyterian Church and Jim was a Rotary Club member. Jim loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed working in the soil, which showed in his beautiful yards. He also played the guitar, was an avid hiker, golfer, and tennis player for most of his active years. He was so very proud to join the Honor Flight for WWII Veterans in Washington DC. Jim was a legendary man and will deeply be missed by his family and all those who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife Leonora Hubbard, Gilbert, AZ; youngest brother Richard Hubbard, Gowrie, IA; daughter Pamela Williams, Gilbert, AZ; son Ronald Hubbard, Clifton, VA; daughter Joan Muehlner, Portland, OR; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.

