|
|
James "Jim" William McCormick, 89, of Salida died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canon City, CO. He was born April 21, 1930 to Jim and Willa McCormick at St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City, CO. He lived in Canon City during his growing up years and graduated from Canon City High School in 1948. He attended Western State College in Gunnison, CO, where he met the love of his life, Ellen Byerly. They were married in Fowler, CO, on September 6, 1951. He saw Ellen at college and announced to his buddies that he was going to marry that cute redhead. They've been married 67 years. Together they raised four little redheads; Ginger, Janet, Jody, Jill. Jim worked with his father in the automotive business in Canon City before moving his young family to Salida to open his own McCormick Auto, eventually adding on a rental shop. He loved being a small business owner which included building homes and apartments. A roofing business was next on his agenda. Jim had many fine business partners. He often said he'd never retire since it wasn't in the Bible. Jim was a hardworking man, but he also loved to play hard with family and friends. With the rental shop came lots of toys like snowmobiles, boats, motorcycles, ATVs and mini bikes. Jim and Ellen loved to travel together in their camper. Many weekends were spent at the family cabin up on Monarch fixing it up, hiking, fishing or playing horseshoes. He loved to go hunting and would fill the freezer with venison or elk meat each fall. Jim had a heart for community service. He joined the Jaycees in Canon City. With the move to Salida he became an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. He was a charter member of the Vaqueros as well as the UAWCD (Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District). He enjoyed the Rotary Club, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was quite active in the Republican Party. Joining the Salida City Council gave him even more opportunities to make a difference in the town he loved. Survivors include his wife, Ellen of Salida; sister, Judy (Lynn) Alexander of Grand Junction; daughters, Ginger Soderlund of Denver, Janet (Mark) Hanley of Kirksville, MO, Jody (Cary) Gloor of Salida; grandchildren, Kyle & Eric Soderlund, Matthew Hanley, Kelly Heim, Colleen Murray, Christina Sonheim, and Andrew, Sarah & Timothy Gloor; plus 11 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jill Erbsen in 2013 and his first grandchild, Patrick Hanley in 1981. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida. Memorial donations may be made to the or a . Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 19, 2019