James Noel Mollenkopf, age 81, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 after losing his battle with Lymphoma. Born in Wenatchee, WA in 1938 weighing only 2lbs and 12oz @ 15" long, his life expectancy was 20-30 years old. He celebrated his 81 st birthday in May. Known by most as Trader Jim, he traded anything with anyone for most of his life, he told dirty jokes, belched and farted at the most inappropriate times, had a contagious laugh, he hated computers and cell phones, had no use for big cities, would do just about anything for anyone no matter how well he knew them, and made us all laugh. Most of his life he worked as a laborer hauling bricks to build houses, mowing lawns, painting houses, and being a handy man. He is survived by his younger sister Mary Ann Baker, nephews Mike and Steve Donovan, niece Janae Brown, and loved having 2 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew, 4 great-great-nieces and 4 great-great-nephews. Surrounded by numerous life long friends as he lived in the small town of Florence, CO he was a quite a character and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 13, 2019