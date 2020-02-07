|
James (Jim) Bennett, formerly of Canon City, passed away in St. Joseph, MO at the home of his daughter on January 18, 2020. He moved to Missouri in November of 2018 after living in Canon City for 19 years. James was born in Junction City, Kansas to John and Nettie (Whitehair)Bennett. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1948 and attended both K State and KU before enlisting in the USAF in 1951. He retired from the Air Force in 1975, He married Doris L. DeLauder on June 13, 1953. They had four children: Shelley (George) Kirschner, St. Joseph, MO; Gregory (Nicole Johnson), Santa Fe, NM; Brice (Karin Beij), Holderness, NH; and Leslie Ziaiefar (deceased). He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years in 2004; his parents; sisters: Helen Woodruff, Detroit, MI; Ann Tipton, Canon City, CO; Hester Headen, Independence, MO; and brother Brice F. Bennett, Milford, MI; daughter Leslie of Overland Park, KS in 2007. Survivors include his three children; three grandsons: Keegan Bennett, Cody Kirschner, and Eli Ziaiefar; and great-granddaughter Kayla Melanson; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Philip (Toby)Tipton of Canon City, CO. Private family services at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Golden Age Senior Center, Canon City, CO.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2020