James Stanley Provenzano, prominent resident and Florence businessman, passed away on January 10, 2020, in Canon City at the age of 83. Jim is survived by his wife, Sally Provenzano; daughters Dana (Pace) Rotramel, Cynthia Provenzano, Laura (Ron Smith) Provenzano; grandsons Tyler (Kristin Zerr) Eshnaur, Austin Rotramel, Braden Rotramel; great-grandson Giovanni Eshnaur Zerr; his sister Rose (Tom) Falgien; and nephew Tom (Cynthia Wieme) Falgien. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jim was born April 15, 1936, to Settimio "Jim the Tailor" Provenzano and Josephine Senatore Provenzano in Canon City. He grew up in Florence and graduated from Florence High School in 1954. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1958 with a degree in business administration. He married Sally Henderson in 1961 in Sacramento, California. In California, Jim worked for the Broadway Department Stores, on the Titan Missile on Beale Air Force Base, and as an Allstate insurance investigator. In 1970, he moved his young family to Florence purchasing the family business, Jim's Clothing. Upon his return to Florence, he served as president of the Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Florence Lions Club, the Fremont County Economic Development board, and the Fremont RE-2 school board. He helped supervise the construction of the Fremont County administration building in Canon City. A great joy in his life was his time with the Red Brick Players performing in The Fireman's Flame as a villain, directing the comedy Li'l Abner and directing melodramas. Jim worked with the exploratory committee to bring the ADX Federal Prison to Florence. Jim loved to laugh and tell jokes. He could be easily found by following the sound of his laughter. In his later years, Jim enjoyed traveling with Sally, his family, and his friends. In 1996, Jim and Sally established Proven Choice Travel, sending clients on fabulous trips around the world. He helped others, especially youth, with anonymous gifts, scholarships, clothing, and shoes. He had a generous heart, helping fundraise for Channel 8 PBS, sponsoring a winning Little League team, and supporting other local organizations. He was especially proud that the Provenzano family had been in business on Florence's Main Street for 102 years, first as Jim the Tailor, then Jim's Clothing, and later Proven Choice Travel. Jim requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Provenzano Scholarship Fund at PO Box 266, Florence, CO 81226. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] The family would like to thank Jeff Combs, Cora Schliesser, Fremont Regional Hospice, Progressive Care Center, Harwood Funeral Home, and all of our friends for their deep caring and compassion.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2020