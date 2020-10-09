Dr. Jan Smith of Canon City, Colorado, went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020, at the age of 80. Following a stroke in April, she was moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she passed. Dr. Jan was born November 28, 1939, near Dill City, Oklahoma, to Ed and Gertrude Smith. The family moved to Denton, Texas, where she graduated from high school as valedictorian of her class. She did her pre-med studies at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1964 from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, having the highest grade-point average of any female vet student in the United States and Canada. She owned and operated a veterinary clinic in Alpine for many years before purchasing her beloved Circle Cross Ranch in McGregor, Texas, where she raised cattle for several years before moving to Canon City in 2003. Dr. Jan was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and served a term as president of the American Women's Veterinary Medical Association. She loved the outdoors. She loved animals, faithfully feeding the wild "critters" that visited her ranches in Texas and Colorado. She loved to laugh, joke, and pull pranks. She was a champion of equal rights for women--of equal rights for everyone. In many ways, she lived the life of a pioneer, blazing new paths so that those following after might have easier traveling. Now her trials and struggles and battles and pain are over. Praise the Lord! She joined the Primitive Baptist Church at the age of ten and remained a staunch believer in the sovereignty of God, readily acknowledging that He had delivered her countless times during her lifetime. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Canon City. She is survived by a sister, Joy Walker (Upper St. Clair, PA); a brother, Terry Smith (Nashville, TN); a brother-in-law, Paul Wilhoite, whom she loved as a brother (Nashville, TN); two nephews, Eric Walker (Bentleyville, PA) and David Walker (Lake Stevens, WA); and a niece, Lisa Hester (Canonsburg, PA). She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tim Smith; a nephew, Steven Walker; and a brother-in-law, Randall Walker. A memorial service is planned for Dr. Jan in Canon City at some future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Dr. Jan's memory to the Class of '64 Endowment Fund at Oklahoma State University. Make checks payable to the OSU Foundation, writing in the lower left of check for "class of '64 endowment." Mail to Mrs. Sharon Worrell; College of Veterinary Medicine; 308 McElroy Hall; Stillwater, OK 74078-2005.

