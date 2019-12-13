|
|
Janet Arlene Northcutt, affectionately known as Grandma, went home to be with Jesus on December 7, 2019, at age 86. Janet was born to Howard and Florence Reece on September 24, 1933, in Schenectady, New York. She often spoke fondly of her mother and father and of her childhood experiences such as being chased by a rooster and the many times she went ice skating. She loved playing cards, board games and especially enjoyed bingo, playing every chance she could. She married at a young age and had three children - Joyce, Nancy, and Jim. Janet lived in several places throughout her life and in 1991 settled in Canon City, CO to be near her son. Janet was familiar to many in Canon City as she was a trusted and dedicated employee of Walmart for over 17 years. Upon retiring, she spent time with her children and grandchildren enjoying special moments. Janet is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Reece. She is survived by her daughters Joyce Dewar and Nancy (Don) Blanchard and her son Jim (Sherry) Herzog. She also leaves behind a legacy of eight grand- children and twelve great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. The family will be celebrating her life in a private gathering. The family would like to thank Canon Lodge Care Center for their loving care over our loved one.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 13, 2019