Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Northcutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Arlene Northcutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Arlene Northcutt Obituary
Janet Arlene Northcutt, affectionately known as Grandma, went home to be with Jesus on December 7, 2019, at age 86. Janet was born to Howard and Florence Reece on September 24, 1933, in Schenectady, New York. She often spoke fondly of her mother and father and of her childhood experiences such as being chased by a rooster and the many times she went ice skating. She loved playing cards, board games and especially enjoyed bingo, playing every chance she could. She married at a young age and had three children - Joyce, Nancy, and Jim. Janet lived in several places throughout her life and in 1991 settled in Canon City, CO to be near her son. Janet was familiar to many in Canon City as she was a trusted and dedicated employee of Walmart for over 17 years. Upon retiring, she spent time with her children and grandchildren enjoying special moments. Janet is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Reece. She is survived by her daughters Joyce Dewar and Nancy (Don) Blanchard and her son Jim (Sherry) Herzog. She also leaves behind a legacy of eight grand- children and twelve great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. The family will be celebrating her life in a private gathering. The family would like to thank Canon Lodge Care Center for their loving care over our loved one.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -