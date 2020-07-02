1/1
Janie L. Fish
Janie L. Fish lost her battle with cancer on April 20, 2020 in Canon City. Janie was born in El Dorado, Kansas on September 28, 1943, to Fred and Hazel (Clarkson) Weaver. She graduated from Florence High School and then married Charles (Chuck) Fish in May 1961. Janie was active for many years with the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, holding many local and state positions. The last few years, Janie and Chuck spent their summers hosting at various campgrounds around the western US. Janie is survived by her husband, Chuck, son Charles, daughter Connie (Bill) Fordham, two brothers and one sister.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
