Jeff Coy Strunk passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, due to complications related to diabetes. Jeff was born in Cañon City to Carl and Jeanne Rossi Strunk on October 2, 1959. As a little boy, he loved playing with Hot Wheels and Matchbook cars, which instilled in him a love of cars that lasted throughout his life. His first car was a 1970 Chevy Nova, which he drag-raced near Cotter Corporation on Highway 9 in Cañon, and eventually took to the race track in Pueblo. He won many races on the streets and on the track, and always made sure his car was tuned up for weekend street races. After a few years, he took the Nova off the street and made it a pure race car he called Novacaine. He could do impressive things with a race car, both under the hood and in the driver's seat. After the Nova came a Datsun 240Z, a short-wheelbased car, and his new business, which he called LandShark Racing. Jeff engineered several first-of-a-kind parts for the 240Z, making it ahead of its time. The improvements helped him win races, including the title of Quick 16 PMI Champion three years in a row. He was extremely proud of those wins. Jeff eventually started racing dragsters. He started with a conventional 235" model, which he felt had too many issues and could be improved for bracket racing. That led him to build a 185" dragster with several new innovations that made it hard to beat. That dragster was so successful, he started building and selling other versions of it under the LandShark Racing logo. Today his dragsters race all over the U.S. and in several foreign countries. Jeff sold LandShark Racing in 2016. The South Dakota company continues to build and sell his designs under the LandShark Racing name. Jeff's racing achievements began while he was still in high school and spanned six decades. His shop is a monument to his accomplishments, with hundreds of the trophies and photographs lining the walls. Jeff opened IES Window Coverings in 1985. His wife, Linda, continues to run the business. In 2014, he purchased Drag Tarp, a company that creates made-to-order tarps for dragsters. Throughout his life, he was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved dogs. He was a hard-working man of strength and determination, but in the end, the diabetes won and God came to collect another angel. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judy Strunk Deppe. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gilbert Strunk, his sister Ann (Frank) Strunk Simas, his brother, Casey Strunk, nephews Nick and Justin Simas, Joseph and Nathan Strunk, Fred and Tony Deppe, niece, Jennifer Deppe, and cousins in the Rossi family: Ron, Larry, Dave, John, Steve, Mike, Londi, and Pam (Adams). Jeff chose to be cremated and asked that his ashes be spread where he and his dad used to hunt. Memorial services are pending. Contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.