Jehnell Giganti went to be with her Master July 12th, 2019 in Canon City, CO. She succumbed to a short and aggressive battle with cancer, she was surrounded by her family and holding the hand of her one true love, Joseph Giganti. Jehnell was born in Decatur, IL, November 28, 1955 to Jessie and Vera (Sherfick) Bryan. Jehnell was a kind and giving soul, which was evident throughout her life. She graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in social work. After college she joined AmeriCorps where she worked with Native Americans in northern AZ. Jehnell had a natural ability to help anyone in need which she used often in her work first in child protective services and then as adult protective services for the Department of Human Services. Jehnell finally went on to make the brave choice of starting her own elder care company, in which she was incredibly successful. When Jehnell and Joe retired, they sold their home, bought an RV and traveled the US. They were able to reconnect with one another while visiting some of the most wonderful places in America such as Yellowstone National Park, Heartland TN, Portland Maine and everything in between. They also took their only grandson, Owen, on unforgettable summer trips to places like San Diego and the World Trade Center. Jehnell was very active in the church as well and her faith shone through all that she did. She was part of the E-free church elders committee as a deaconess. She also loved her children as well as everyone else's; volunteering countless hours to Girl Scouts of America and her daughter's school PTA's. Anyone who met her fell instantly in love with her faithful, loving and warmhearted nature. Jehnell and her husband moved to Canon City in 1992 and she found herself right at home in this small community. Jehnell was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Vera Bryan; her sister, Susan Nist and brother, James Bryan. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Joseph Giganti, daughters, Amanda Giganti, Diana Wheat, grandson Own Wheat, sister-in-law Marcia Bryan and brother Robert Bryan. She is also loved and survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church, 3000 E Main St, Canon City, CO. Pastor Jim Thulson officiating. Viewing will be held at Harwood Funeral Home, 516 N 10th St, Canon City, CO. Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home. Online Condoloences at harwoodfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fremont County Hospice.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from July 16 to July 17, 2019