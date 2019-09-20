|
Wayne Poole passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on June 15, 1942 to proud parents, Jeremiah and Josephine Poole. Wayne proudly served 28 years in the U.S. Navy. He spent his first 13 years on ships homeported in California, Virginia, Maine and Mississippi. He then joined the Career Recruiting Force where he was stationed in Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Florida and a second time in Texas. After retirement in June 1989, he started his own recruiting company. He recruited engineers for pharmaceutical and biotech companies until 2014. Wayne loved spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife, Barbara, traveled often. The only state they have not been in is Alaska. He was an avid basketball fan. He especially loved watching the San Antonio Spurs play. Wayne was a kind, considerate, loving, gentle man to everyone he met. He had an innate ability to know when someone was in need and the kindness to help that person. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gail, and brother-in-law Robert Hooks. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his brother Tony (Elsa) Poole from Sugarland, TX, sisters, Barbara Hooks of Pascagoula, MS, and Nina (Tom) Thomas of Dothan, AL and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be on September 22 at the The Abbey (Abbott's Room) from 2-4 PM.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019