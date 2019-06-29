|
|
Gearold "Jerry" Joseph Spangle was born November 30th 1936 in La Junta, Colorado to William G. Spangle and Evelyn C. Spangle. Jerry passed on June 26th 2019, he and Mary Lou's 48th anniversary, where his wife, daughter and granddaughter were present. While he was born in La Junta, his childhood was spent on a ranch south of there, in Long Canyon. He graduated from Kim High School in 1956. After that, he served in the United States Air Force for four years. Once finished, he returned to La Junta where met his wife Mary Lou Eveatt (Spangle). Years later they were married and moved to Arizona to start their lives. After only a year they decided that Colorado was their home, so they moved back and settled in Cañon City where they built an amazing life. He was a precision machinist in Arizona and Colorado, where he retired in 2001 at Atlas Pacific Engineering in Pueblo, Colorado. In his free time, you could find Jerry at nearby rivers fishing and camping, which he loved to do. If not there, you could find him at home, in his shop, woodworking or in his garden, which he enjoyed with his wife. Any other free time he had would be spent with family and friends, which he enjoyed just as much. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Disiree (Rick) Schilke; grandchildren, Brittany Garduño, Robert Garduño; siblings, J.D. (Delilah) Spangle, Dorothy (Ron) Follett, Wilma (Lonnie) Jackson, Orval (Alta Davis) Spangle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn; and half-brother, Leonard. He was loved by all his family and by all that met him. He and his cowboy humor will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or another . Visitation at10AM followed by funeral service at 11AM Monday, July 1, 2019, Wilson Funeral Chapel, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO with interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 29, 2019