Jerry Dale Thornton, 70, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, June 6 of a heart attack. He was born October 8, 1948 to Hattie E. and Robert C. Thornton in Canon City, CO. He attended school there before leaving in search of jobs. Jerry enlisted into the Navy serving from 1966-1969. Returning to Colorado Springs to marry Cher Johnson. Starting his family, 2 girls Shannon and Kimmie Thornton. Divorced later and married Jennet Tupper, having 2 children Sammy and Jason Thornton. He worked many years for Sphere Construction Co hanging drywall. He is survived by wife of 37 years and 3 daughters Shannon, Kimmie and Sammie, one son Jason. Five grandkids. Sisters Erma (Phil) Miller, Judy (Nick) Buss, one brother Floyd Thornton. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father,sister Eva Daniels, brothers Bob, Donnie and Tom Thornton. There is no services. A Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 24, 2019