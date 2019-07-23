|
Jerry Andrew Vonier, 80, joined the roll call of the Saints on Friday July 19th after a brief illness; he was surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Jerry was born March 16, 1939 in Barton County, Missouri to Andrew and Bessie (Dunlap) Vonier, the youngest of eight children. Along with careers as a mechanic and foreman at Thorco Manufacturing, Jerry farmed for many years in Barton County, Missouri before retiring to Cañon City. Known as Pete to his brothers and sisters, Jerry is remembered for his extraordinary kindness, willingness to help and his infectious smile. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laura Sue (Tucker) of Cañon City; daughters Renee Newey and Paula (Troy) Schwarzenberger; grandchildren Edna, Lauren, and Harrison Newey and Grace Schwarzenberger; sisters Rita Branson and Velma Moffett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Paul Andrew; brothers Arlo, Rex, Maurice, and Howard; and sisters Lois and Betty Lou. Matthew 25:23: ".........Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Holt Family Funeral Home, 806 Macon Avenue, Cañon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cañon City First United Methodist Church, whose many charitable outreach missions were so near and dear to Jerry's heart. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 23, 2019