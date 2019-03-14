|
|
Jerry L. Wood passed away on March 10, 2019 at St Thomas More Hospital in Canon City, CO. Jerry was born on August 16, 1942 in Salida, CO to Alice and George Wood. Jerry had an unwavering love for his family and loved sharing time with them. The biggest part of his heart was for his unshakable belief in God and love for his wife and children. He had tremendous pride in his grandchildren. He enjoyed giving each special pet names and pulling silly pranks on them. He was a fun-loving husband, father and grandfather, and was greatly loved. He is survived by his wife, Annie Wood, his first wife, Sally Rase; three children, Ginger (Kasey) Mclaughlin, Chad (Beth) Wood, Robyn (Craig) Foster; three step children, Jody (Mike) Bufmack, Cindy (George) Zimlicka, and Kevin Camerlo; brother, Danny Wood; sister, Glena Corporan; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St John Lutheran Church, 790 Greydene Ave., Canon City, CO, 81212. In lieu of flower the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society Shelter in Canon City, CO. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2019