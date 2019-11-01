|
Bobbi-Jo Lynn Feezor was a beautiful soul she was a daughter, sister, and mother to her only son, Donaven Gene Feezor. She was taken from us so suddenly at such a young age that it's so hard to believe. She was loving, caring, a jokester, and was there for anyone in need. She loved with all her heart and wore her heart on her sleeve. She is survived by her parents, Mark Feezor and Tina (James) Sanford; her grandpa, Donald (Diane) Feezor; her sisters, Jessica (Chris) Swift, Danielle (Jared) Sharp, Latashia (James) Chappel; and her brothers, Timothy Vierra and Mark (Brudder) Feezor. Bobbi's son and her girlfriend, Nicole Sanchez was her entire life and she made sure she took time for her nieces and nephews, Selena, Jared Jr., Reba, Riley, Lewis, Charlie, and Terry William (T.W.). She was preceded in death with her grandparents, Thomas (Shirley) Garcia and Sandra Lovato; also her aunt, Tanji Jackson. Her celebration of life will be November 8, 2019 at Four mile community club (Steinmeier Ave and East Main St. Canon City, CO) from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and it will be a potluck dinner.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 1, 2019