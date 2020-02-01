|
|
Jessie Mae Welch passed peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020 at the age of 96. She lived a full life. Born to Irish immigrants; Jesse and Maggie Mae (Cowan) Chandler entered the world on November 5, 1923 in Dennard, Arkansas. Six years later her parents and sister, Martha, moved to Salida, Colorado where she completed High School as an honor student with a scholarship to a Denver Business School. It was also in Salida she met her husband, Ulysses Michael Welch. The two soon married in Buena Vista, Colorado before he became an army soldier in the Philippines during WWII. During his absence, Jessie Mae worked at a Russell Stover candy store in Salida then moved to Canon City with her parents, where she gave birth to her first daughter, Colleen. Upon Michael's return to Jessie Mae after Army discharge and when he first met his two year old daughter, they settled in Canon City where they raised five children; Colleen, twins David and Don, Cathy, and Danny. She is survived by Colleen Lewis of Centennial Colorado, David Welch of Boulder Colorado, and Danny Welch of Broomfield Colorado. She also is a beloved grandmother of ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Jessie Mae attended the First Baptist Church in Canon City, loved to play the piano and to garden and frequently visit her friends, neighbors and family. During her final years she spent time living with Don and his family and then spent time at the Mary Sandoe Assisted Living Home in Boulder until her death. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Jessie Mae's family are all sure she has joined her beloved husband and soul mate, a daughter and son, two grandchildren, and her parents and sister in Heaven. If desiring to share a gift please consider donating to the National Alzheimer and Dementia Association. www.inmemoriamservices.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 1, 2020