James C. "Jim" Madone passed away on November 27th, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was born June 18th, 1947 in Canon City, CO, to Rocco and Rebalene (Goodale) Madone. He was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Canon City and graduated from Canon City High School in 1965. In 1967, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served for over 25 years, retiring as a First Sergeant. At a young age Jim's father taught the brick trade to all four of his sons. Using this skill, Jim worked as a brick mason into the early 80's. After this, he began working at the Dorchester coal mine as a Fireman. Jim was a highly talented stone mason, so when the mine closed, Jim returned to stone masonry. For his last masonry project, Jim laid many tons of stone on Micky and Janey Bonham's home in Beulah, CO. This several year project allowed Jim and the Bonham's to become family. Jim was also very talented in needle point, and made beautiful pieces for his family and friends. He loved to feed the animals that lived around his home, and especially loved the hummingbirds. Jim lived in Beulah for the last 25 years, and was fondly known as "The Old Goat." He is survived by his wife, Sheri of Beulah, children Jeff Madone of Canon City, Jamie Madone of Pueblo, CO, grandchildren; Danika Cupp, Dakota (Caitlyn) Cupp, Atlanta Madone, Hali Madone, Zane Madone and Mason Madone, two great grandchildren; his brother, David Madone of Canon City, and a sister, Patti Madone of Colorado Springs, CO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John (Shae) Madone and Rod (Beth) Madone. Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, St. Michael Catholic Church, Reverend Jesse Perez officiating. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery with full military honors. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 4, 2019