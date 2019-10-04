Home

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Canon Community Baptist Church
corner of 11th & Monroe
Jimmie Wilhite


1936 - 2019
Jimmie (J.R.) Wilhite entered the joy of Heaven on Sat Sep 28, 2019. J.R., brother to Shirley Bonnar, was born in Roosevelt, OK to James C & J Pauline (Smith) Wilhite Jan 24, 1936. J.R. spent his early years in the San Luis Valley. He moved to Houston, TX in 1969 to be close to his sister and for better opportunities. In 1990 he moved to Florence to be close to his aging parents. Having been born with a handicap, his joy was his home, yard and serving his Lord with his beautiful singing voice. J.R. first attended the Methodist Church in Florence and later joined Canon Community Baptist Church in Canon City. As a part of the ministry team he was able to sing and to share God's word with the residents of several nursing homes. Friday nights would usually find him at the Florence Sr Center musical jam where he would sing gospel songs and visit with friends. He is survived by his sister Shirley (Bill) Bonnar, nephew Dan R. Farrar (Richard, Zoe, Brooke-children) and various cousins. A memorial will be held on Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 at 1pm at Canon Community Baptist Church, corner of 11th & Monroe.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2019
