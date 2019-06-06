|
Jo Ann (Bell) Corbin was born March 29, 1935 to Barnett and Hettie Bell in Clovis, New Mexico. Jo Ann married Travis Corbin on August 17, 1950 in Texico, Texas. She was a homemaker and a beautiful Christian woman who was a lifetime member of the Clovis Advent Christian Church. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Travis; son, Dennis (Nancy) Corbin; daughter, Pebble (Dick) Pearl, four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation, 5-7PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Avenue, Canon City, CO., Graveside service, 11:00AM Friday, June 7, 2019, Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, Colorado Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 6, 2019