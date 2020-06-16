Joanie Tennant-Caspersen

Joanie Louise Tennant-Caspersen, 44, of Elizabeth, born March 20, 1976 in Canon City, Colorado, departed on June 13, 2020. Survived by her husband of 14 years, Jason Caspersen; father, Robert Tennant; aunt, Linda Tennant-May; uncles, Sam (Malinda) Shade, Earl Tennant; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Johnny Fay Tennant; sister, Jamie Tennant; grandparents, Bill and Louise Shade, Noel and Clear Tennant; uncles, Steve Shade and Fred Tennant and aunt, Tine Shade. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM at Penrose Baptist Church, 502 Fremont Ave., Penrose Colorado, 81240. Mandatory RSVP due to COVID restrictions, Kathy 719-429-0291. Seating will be limited for each service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thunder Cliff Shires, Inc. at www. thundercliffshires.com/ joanie_caspersen_memorial. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2020.