JoAnn Bliss was a strong oak tree. Her branches were built for others to swing from, her resilience was found in the deepest parts of her roots, her trunk stood for selflessness and her leaves were always meant for change. JoAnn's life as a sapling began in Cañon City, born December 13th, 1957, from mother Margaret Lowrey Bliss and father Robert Harvey Bliss. She uprooted herself to Greeley, Colorado to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Colorado and then went on to achieve her CPA certification. However, she felt lost in the woods, and found direction in teaching. She returned to school at the University of Colorado to attain her Master's Degree in Education. JoAnn then taught for 20 years in both the Cherry Creek and the Cañon City School Districts. JoAnn's favorite tree in her forest was her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Burger. They were planted closely and grew inseparably. JoAnn is most proud of how firmly grounded Elizabeth is, as she works in educational equity and social justice reform; having acquired a B.S. in Biology and Psychology from the University of Denver and a Secondary Science Teaching Certification from Johns Hopkins University. JoAnn filled the air with love and admiration as Elizabeth extended herself to Teach for America and Peace Corps over the last five years. JoAnn's roots also span to her living relatives, brother Dr. Robert S. Bliss and brother Mark H. Bliss, his wife Sandy, and their three children Angela, Travis, and Jennifer. As we breathe with the trees around us - May we listen as God asks for each of us to inhale humility and exhale humanity. And may we hear JoAnn's gentle voice through her soft smile, as she responds with ever- so-quick wit and patient kindness. At JoAnn's request, no services will be held. Any special moments and uplifting stories to celebrate and honor JoAnn's memory can be shared with her daughter at eaburger1gmail.com. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home.

