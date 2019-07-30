|
On July 15, 2019 JoAnn K (Kipling) Smith, wife of Joseph W Smith, passed in peace at home at the age of 90. JoAnn was born February 4, 1929 in Blandinsville, Illinois to Edgar and Aimee (Herzog) Kipling. JoAnn was the last surviving child of Edgar and Aimee's three children, Norma and Marilyn. JoAnn enjoyed the mountains, spending time with her family and taking long scenic drives with her beloved husband. Her caring spirit and contagious laughter will be missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, her daughter Debbie Ayers of Greenwood, SC; her son, Randy J Smith (Sonia) of Canon City, CO, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. JoAnn is preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Jo Gilewitch. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1pm at Pulse Church, 202 E Main St, Florence, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G Komen Foundation in memory of JoAnn's daughter, Wendy.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 30, 2019