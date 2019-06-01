|
|
Joe Anthony DiOrio, age 84, passed away on May 29, 2019. Joe was born in Canon City, Colorado, on October 25, 1934 to Joseph DiOrio and Antionette DiOrio (née Madonna). Not long after graduating from Canon City High School, Joe enlisted in the US Army and served nearly two years before transferring to the US Army Reserves where he served another eight years. He then went on to work for the Department of Corrections as an electrician. An avid woodworker, Joe enjoyed all manner of wood working as well as traveling in his fifth wheel with his wife and spending time outdoors. He and his wife Carol of 48 years would often travel to Desert Hot Springs, California. Joe was loved very much by his faithful canine companions. Joe is survived by his niece, Deborah Whitebread; nephew, Anthony DiOrio; and many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents; wife, Carol; brothers, Edward, Tony, Louis; and sister, Annie. Rosary & Vigil Service, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday June 5, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Monsieur James Koenigsfeld as celebrant. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, Colorado with military honors. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 1, 2019