Joe Edward Gillespie, 63, of Carlin, NV passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. He was born to Edward Gillespie (Joy) and Catherine Brittian on January 15, 1957 in Las Animas, CO. He was raised in Canon City, CO where he met the love of his life and started a family. They moved to Carlin, NV in 1987. Joe was a devoted husband to his wife of 44 years and doting father and grandfather. He worked as heavy equipment operator for 45 years. Joe loved being outdoors but especially loved spending time with his grandkids. He was a friend to everyone he met and showed pictures of his grandkids to them all. He is survived by his wife, Cheri (Fulton); children, Michael (Christy), Kelly (Angela) and Lisa (Matthew); grandchildren, Jaren, Evan, Kyle, Jordan, Wyatt, Joey, Aaron, Alleigh, Logan and Quintin; great-grandchildren, Michael and Madalynn; father, Edward (Joy); brothers and sisters, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on September 9th at 10:00 at the Chinese Gardens in Carlin with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Gathering Place on 8th and Bush in Carlin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lew and Jo Eklund/Jon Gift Community Center P.O. Box 1515 Carlin, NV 89822.

