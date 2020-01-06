Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Robin Lee Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Robin Lee Wright Obituary
Joel was full of life, his smile and laughter was contagious, he will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his father, Sonny Wright; mother, Lavoone Moore; brother, Jack Wright. He is survived by his children, Joelianne, Brittaney, Hayden, and Jake; grandkids, Anthony and Ava; brothers Errol (Charlene), Kelly, JC; sisters, Brenda (Gary), Sherri (Frankie); step-mom Jeanne Wright; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -