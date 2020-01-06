|
Joel was full of life, his smile and laughter was contagious, he will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his father, Sonny Wright; mother, Lavoone Moore; brother, Jack Wright. He is survived by his children, Joelianne, Brittaney, Hayden, and Jake; grandkids, Anthony and Ava; brothers Errol (Charlene), Kelly, JC; sisters, Brenda (Gary), Sherri (Frankie); step-mom Jeanne Wright; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2020