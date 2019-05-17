Home

John Benedict Milder, 90, passed away May 12, 2019 a former resident of Westcliffe, CO. John was born Dec. 21, 1928 in Missouri to proud parents John H. and Gertrude L. (Smith) Milder both preceded in death along with wife, Zita Granzella Milder. He retired from Holy Cross Abbey as a Monk and also retired from St. Scholastic Academy with 22 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and loved the mountains, he was a true outdoors man. John is survived by his children, Kevin (Christy) Milder, Janine (Christopher) Work, Larrie (Deborah) DeWolf and Bill DeWolf; several grandchildren, other family and friends who will miss John dearly. Rosary 9:30 a.m Thursday May 23, 2019 with Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m both at Our Lady of the Assumption 109 S. 5th St., Westcliffe, CO. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 17, 2019
