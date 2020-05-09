John Gindro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Battista Gindro Sr. passed away on May 3, 2020 in Canon City, CO. He was born June 26, 1926 in Canon City, CO to John and Theresa (Scavarda) Gindro. He grew up on the Gindro ranch near Chandler, CO. He served in the U.S. Army from September 28, 1950 to September 28, 1952 in Germany as a classified SFC and then discharged. Mr. Gindro is survived by his children; John (Janet) Gindro Jr., Donna (Tim) Gindro-Logsdon and Ronald (Carol) Gindro; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; siblings William J. (Donna) Gindro, Phyllis (Felix) DelMonte, Johnna Hendricks, also numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Vernetta June Gindro, brothers; Lawrence, James and Donald Gindro, sister; Lena Gindro. He will be missed by so many, especially his family. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved