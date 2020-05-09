John Battista Gindro Sr. passed away on May 3, 2020 in Canon City, CO. He was born June 26, 1926 in Canon City, CO to John and Theresa (Scavarda) Gindro. He grew up on the Gindro ranch near Chandler, CO. He served in the U.S. Army from September 28, 1950 to September 28, 1952 in Germany as a classified SFC and then discharged. Mr. Gindro is survived by his children; John (Janet) Gindro Jr., Donna (Tim) Gindro-Logsdon and Ronald (Carol) Gindro; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; siblings William J. (Donna) Gindro, Phyllis (Felix) DelMonte, Johnna Hendricks, also numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Vernetta June Gindro, brothers; Lawrence, James and Donald Gindro, sister; Lena Gindro. He will be missed by so many, especially his family. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store