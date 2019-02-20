|
|
John LeRoy Henager, age 80, left us after a long struggle with cancer on Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Florence, CO. John was born on January 4, 1939 in Spokane, WA to James and Evelyn (Paeper) Henager. He served proudly as a US Marine with one tour to Japan. He married Ann Garcia on December 3, 1974, and retired from ABC Rail in Pueblo, CO as a manufacturing engineer in 2000. He spent his remaining years as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Ann (Garcia) Henager; sister, JoAnne Dickinson; children, John Jr. (Franny) Henager, Tammy (Rick) Harriman, Evelyn (Jim) Hannah, Chris (Paige) Henager and Charlette (Lisa) Henager; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and sister, grandson and brother-in-laws. Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wilson's Funeral Home in Canon City followed by dinner and music at the Elks Lodge 611 in Florence, CO at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of John Henager to Orchard of Hope via Holt Funeral Home in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019