John Melvin Smith, (79) passed away at his home in Cañon City on March 29th 2020. John was Born in Harvard Illinois on March 19th 1941 to Melvin Smith and Eva Frenk. He lived most of his childhood in Woodstock Illinois with his Grandparents, and when high school came around he moved to Salida Colorado with his father. While attending Salida High John met Nora Commerford, they fell in love and got married in 1961. John and Nora had four children, eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. John managed several Duckwall-Alco stores, he worked for the company for 27 years. The company had John and his family move all over Colorado and Kansas, they finally settled in Cañon City in 1978. Shortly after John became a member of the Knights of Columbus and was dedicated to working with the organization. John had many jobs after leaving Duckwall-Alco stores, but most will remember his years owning his own carpet cleaning business (A Clean Force) until he retired in 2013. John loved to work so he eventually picked up a part time job attending a car wash. John loved to watch football with his Bronco Buddies, fish, garden, and read. He also enjoyed the little things like looking at the clouds or spending time with his great grandchildren. John was always the best person to ask a question, history was his favorite subject but he was knowledgeable in many others. Not a day has gone bye without us thinking "what would grampa have said?". We will remember him as the best husband, father, grandpa, and mentor. John is survived by his wife Nora Smith, Daughters Noreen (Jerry Baber), Colette (Scott Widick), and Eva Smith, his Son Phil (Shana Smith), his sister Joanne (Fred Inkles), and all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was Proceeded in Death by his mother Eva Frenk, father Melvin Smith, brother Dean Harding and sister Patricia Barr.

