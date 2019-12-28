|
John Relaford 78 was united with the lord on December 22, 2019. John was born to Earl and Dora (McCoy) Relaford on August 13, 1941 in Pueblo Co. John shared his birthday with his Great Granddaughter (Meranda Winn) and Great Great Grandson (Luca Richards). John was a lifelong resident of Colorado. John was united in marriage to Beverly Steffey on August 18th 1961 and spent 56 years happily married. He worked his whole career as a delivery driver. John delivered milk to the schools and later worked for PSA Oxygen Company in Buena Vista Colorado, delivering oxygen to the sick. John retired from PSA and they moved back to Coal Creek Colorado so they could be closer to family. John will be met at the gates by his mom Dora Summerald, daughter Marla Winn, Brothers Raymond and Donald Relaford and his beloved wife Beverly. John is survived by his son Richard Relaford, brother Carl Summerald (Linda) Grand children Teresa Todd (Larry), David Winn (Sarah), Cody Winn (Kylie), Brandon Embry, Kristen Relaford (Chaz), Jesse Relaford, Penny Fite Lefort, and Rene Relaford. John has 23 Great Grand kids and 4 Great Great Grand kids. They all loved to go fishing with Grandpa who was an avid fisherman and Hunter that always showed us all up anytime we went fishing with him catching the first and biggest fish. Visitation will be held at Harwood Chapel 516 N 10 th Street Canon City Colorado on Monday December 30 th @ 10am, Services following at 11am, Graveside Services to follow. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019